ICC lists Rahul Dravid as left-handed batsman, draws flak

In a major goof-up, the ICC listed former India captain Rahul Dravid as a left-handed batsman in their Hall of Fame page on the website.

"BATTING: LEFT-HAND" was written in Dravid's section on the ICC website, drawing massive flak from social media.

Dravid, last year, became the fifth Indian to be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

To mark the occasion, Dravid had received his commemorative cap from fellow ICC Hall of Famer Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the fifth and final ODI between India and the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dravid was named in the ICC Hall of Fame along with Australia legend Ricky Ponting and England women's stalwart Claire Taylor during the ICC Annual Conference in Dublin in July.

ICC received flak on social media for their mistake.

Hey @ICC Hall of Famer Rahul Dravid is a right handed batsman please correct this error. pic.twitter.com/FDRBry1o8P — Prashant Sharma (@the_wimpy_kid18) September 20, 2019

Hey @icc please correct hall of fame data rahul dravid is a right hand batsman not left hand batsman .pic.twitter.com/i0ag8Sf6wX #BCCI @RaviShastriOfc @imVkohli @virendersehwag — Deepak R (@DeepakRspeaks) September 20, 2019

It's shameful for @ICC @BCCI even you people not know about batting style of hall of fame RAHUL DRAVID pic.twitter.com/0t3czIrAOh — Deepak Pathak (@deepakpathak191) September 20, 2019

@ICC Rahul Dravid is a left-handed batsman? How can your website make such a big mistake at https://t.co/Kmbmz3Hziy? Incorrect batting style is mentioned in the Hall of Fame list. This is a big mistake. Such a mistake is serious on the official website of the Supreme of Cricket. pic.twitter.com/ZXsFUJWr1h — mahesh pathade (@PathadeMaheshMT) September 19, 2019

Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India from 1996 to 2012, and scored a total of 24,177 runs across the two formats.