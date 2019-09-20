Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. ICC lists Rahul Dravid as left-handed batsman, draws flak

ICC lists Rahul Dravid as left-handed batsman, draws flak

In a major goof-up, the ICC has listed Rahul Dravid as a left-handed batsman on their hall of fame website.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2019 19:30 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

In a major goof-up, the ICC has listed Rahul Dravid as a left-handed batsman on their hall of fame website.

In a major goof-up, the ICC listed former India captain Rahul Dravid as a left-handed batsman in their Hall of Fame page on the website.

"BATTING: LEFT-HAND" was written in Dravid's section on the ICC website, drawing massive flak from social media.

Dravid, last year, became the fifth Indian to be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

India Tv - Rahul Dravid listed as a left-handed batsman.

Image Source : ICC

Rahul Dravid listed as a left-handed batsman.

To mark the occasion, Dravid had received his commemorative cap from fellow ICC Hall of Famer Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the fifth and final ODI between India and the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dravid was named in the ICC Hall of Fame along with Australia legend Ricky Ponting and England women's stalwart Claire Taylor during the ICC Annual Conference in Dublin in July.

ICC received flak on social media for their mistake.

Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India from 1996 to 2012, and scored a total of 24,177 runs across the two formats.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWe bet you can't recognise Virat Kohli in his latest Instagram post Next Story  