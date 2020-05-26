He will be nearly as good as Don Bradman: Brett Lee opines on Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli debate

Image Source : BCCI.TV/GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on Monday opined on the debate of who is the better batsman between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli. Lee picked his compatriot over the Indian skipper because of what he has been through in his career while also opining that Smith will be nearly as good as the great Don Bradman.

It was during an Instagram stay session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa that Lee was asked to choose between Kohli and Smith.

Answering the query, Lee replied: “Look, it’s so exhausting to choose, there are such a lot of qualities in each that I get pleasure from, from the bowling of level I’m attempting to look are there any flaws in each batsman, each of those batsmen are real”.

“Kohli is technically sound, he hits by way of the V, he used to knick off earlier in his profession, however, it’s exhausting to try this now, he is a superb chief of his aspect, I believe he would like to win the IPL,” he added.

Smith was banned for a year from all forms of cricket owing to his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 during the South Africa Test. But he returned in top-class fashion with a string of half-centuries during World Cup 2019 and a record-breaking performance in the Ashes last summer in England.

“Steve Smith has been by way of rather a lot within a final couple of years, he has seen an increase with the best way he performed within the final 12 months, he’s so fidgety, generally you might be like simply loosen up mate,” Lee stated.

“In the intervening time I might select Smith over Kohli due to what he has been by way of and what he has to beat, they’re two nice gamers, I believe Smith will be nearly as good as Don Bradman, there have been talks of him changing into similar to Bradman trying on the numbers” he added.

Smith is also the top-ranked batsman in Test rankings with Kohli standing second while the Indian holds the top spot in ODIs and the Aussie doesn't even feature in the top 10.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage