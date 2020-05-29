MS Dhoni wants you to do what you know, Rohit Sharma thinks wickets: Harbhajan Singh

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

M.S. Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are two of the most successful captains of all time in the history of the Indian Premier League and Harbhajan Singh has played under both. The off-spinner believes that while Dhoni is a captain who does not dictate terms, Rohit thinks wickets all the time.

"He is not a captain who says, do this, do that. He wants you to do what you know you can do," the veteran spinner told Cricket Monthly. "Bowl what you know you can. If you can bowl six offspinners, do that. Yes, he has nudged me at times -- from behind the stumps or at change of overs -- saying, this guy is trying to do this or will try this. But he never tells me what to do."

Statistically speaking, Rohit has a better record as a captain in IPL both in terms of number of titles and win percentages. Besides winning a record four titles with Mumbai Indians as a captain, Rohit has a win percentage of 60.19 in IPL while Dhoni, with three such titles, has a win percentage of 59.77.

Harbhajan spent a number of years playing under Dhoni in the Indian team and is now playing for CSK under his captaincy. However he was a part of Mumbai Indians before that and Rohit Sharma was made captain in 2013.

"Rohit also gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers but thinks wickets at all times. He will not interfere with your bowling. If you want an attacking field, he will give it. It is not compulsory that if a left-hander comes, you get a slip whether the balls spins or not. Then at times we have had a short leg and two slips," Harbhajan explained.

