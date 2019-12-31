Image Source : INSTAGRAM- @GMAXI_32 Glenn Maxwell turns firefighter before BBL game against Hurricanes. Watch

Glenn Maxwell is an explosive dasher with the bat and his fireworks with the willow is what brings crowd to the stadiums but on Monday, instead of bringing on the heat, he extinguished the fire and that has won hearts of fans. In a video shared by Maxwell's Melbourne Stars teammate Dale Steyn, Maxwell was seen extinguishing a small fire with a fire extinguisher ahead of their Big Bash League game against Hobart Hurricanes.

The Instagram story shared by Steyn shows Maxwell running on a street with a fire extinguisher in his hand and putting off the small fire outside in Launceston. Maxwell's gesture earned praise and in the end, it was a good day for him at the office as the Stars won their game against the Hurricanes as well.

Via the Instagram story of @DaleSteyn62: Glenn Maxwell to the rescue! The @StarsBBL skipper had a bizarre pre-game interruption in Launceston 🧯 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/uN0PZ82UVl — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2019

In a rain-hit 11-over-a-side game, Stars scored 55/3 in reply to Hobart's score of 69/5 and won the game by DLS method after the target from the 7.3 overs possible in the second innings was reduced to 52.

Courtesy of the win, Melbourne Stars went second in the table with 6 points from 4 games -- a point behind table-toppers Adelaide Strikers.

Maxwell, who returned from a short break due to mental issues, have been having a good time despite being ignored for the India tour. He ended up as the second expensive player in the IPL 2020 auction after getting picked up by Kings XI Punjab and also smacked a quickfire 83 off 39 balls against the Brisbane Heat in his first professional game after the break.