Live Streaming Cricket, England vs West Indies 1st Test: Watch ENG vs WI live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs West Indies 1st Test: West Indies ended the second day of the first Test against England on 57/1 and trail the hosts by 147 runs at the Ageas Bowl. After Dom Bess' cameo took England past the 200-run mark, West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite put up an opening stand of 43 runs. Campbell was dismissed by James Anderson towards the end of the day and Shai Hope was at the crease with Brathwaite when umpires ended play on Thursday. Campbell continued West Indies' good run with the reviews early on. He successfully overturned two LBW decisions that went against him. However, it was not a case of third time lucky for him as Anderson trapped him in front of leg stump four balls after Campbell had successfully reviewed the second decision. Here are the details of when and where to watch live cricket match between ENG and WI live online on SonyLIV and TV telecast on Sony Sports Network.

When is England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 Cricket Match?

England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 will start from July 10 (Friday).

When will England vs West Indies, 1st Test​, Day 3 match start?

England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 live cricket match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 match being played?

England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 is being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 match Today?

You can watch England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the squads for England vs West Indies, 1st Test?

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

