Live | England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2: Live score and updates from Southampton

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live | England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2: Find ball-by-ball updates from the second day of the first Test between England and West Indies on indiatvnews.com

Live | England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2: Rain played spoilsport on the return of international cricket after more than three months of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only 17.4 overs were bowled on the day as England opted to bat in the first Test against West Indies. Shannon Gabriel struck in the second over of the game before England could post a run on the scorecard, as he rattled the stumps of Dom Sibley. Rory Burns and Joe Denly, then, stabilised the England innings as they braved the fiery Windies pace attack. England ended the first day of 35/1. Here, you can find the full ball-by-ball updates from England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2 from Ageas Bowl, Southampton. LIVE STREAMING

Live | England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage