ENG v WI | Stuart Broad close to joining James Anderson in elite bowling list

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Stuart Broad and James Anderson, both are taking part in the third and final Test against West Indies in Manchester.

England bowler Stuart Broad played a crucial role in the side's comeback victory over the West Indies in the second Test of the ongoing series. After England conceded a defeat in the first match, the home side bounced back strongly, riding on contributions from Ben Stokes and combined success of the English pacers.

In the third and final Test of the series, Stuart Broad was retained in the playing XI, while James Anderson also returned to the side as both play together for the first time in the series.

The Test provides Broad with an opportunity to join James Anderson in an elite list of bowlers.

The England bowler has taken 491 wickets in his Test career so far and remains only nine shy of breaching the 500-figure mark. If the bowler manages to reach the mark in this Test, he will become the only seventh bowler in Test history to do so.

Anderson is the only England pacer to have crossed 500 wickets in Test cricket. He currently has 587 wickets to his name in 152 Test matches. Broad, meanwhile, has played in 139 Tests so far.

Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519) are the only other bowlers who have breached the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket.

Among the current generation to bowlers, the closest to 500 wickets after Broad is India's Harbhajan Singh (417), but he has been out of the international circuit for years. Australia's Nathan Lyon, who is one of the mainstays in the Test side, has 390 wickets to his name so far.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage