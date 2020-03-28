Rohit wants citizens to do their bit for the planet on Earth Hour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Earth Hour: Rohit Sharma wants citizens to do their bit for the planet

Even as the coronavirus outbreak has seen the world come to a standstill, leading to a healthier atmosphere due to less pollution on roads, India's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma has requested the citizens to go a step further and do their bit on Saturday for Earth Hour.

Taking to Twitter, Rohit wrote: "These are challenging times & while we #stayathome, we still can do our bit to help our planet recover. See the things you can do to add your #VoiceForThePlanet - earthhour.in. This #EarthHour on Mar 28 #switchoff from 8:30-9:30pm. Tag @WWFINDIA & tell us what you did!"

Rohit has been spending quality time with his family after the government called for a 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak and in a chat session with Kevin Pietersen, the Mumbai Indians skipper revealed that he has been helping in household chores.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians, Rohit tells Pietersen: "I don''t remember when was the last time I did housework. But I went cleaning and it took me around 2 hours. Cleaning the house is not easy man."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. All sporting events have come to a halt and even the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is hanging in balance with the government making it clear that the fate of the IPL can be decided only after it comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rohit is hoping that the Indian Premier League does take place this season and it would in fact be the perfect platform for the players to train with an eye on the World T20.