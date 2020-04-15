Doctors used to take out fluid everyday: Mohammed Shami reveals he played 2015 World Cup with fractured knee

Image Source : GETTY Shami had bagged 17 wickets in the tournament, averaging 17.29

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Wednesday revealed that he had fractured his knee during the World Cup 2015 campaign in Australia and New Zealand and played throughout the tournament with the pain as doctors would take out fluids from the area every day. Shami revealed the injury during his Instagram live session with former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.

"I had knee injury during the 2015 World Cup. I couldn't walk after the matches I played throughout the tournament with the injury. I played the 2015 WC because of Nitin Patel's confidence. The knee broke in the first match itself. My thighs and knees were the same size, doctors used to take out fluid from them every day. I used to take 3 painkillers," said Shami.

Despite all, Shami had bagged 17 wickets in the tournament, averaging 17.29 with his best figures of 4 for 35. He only stood behind Umesh Yadav who had taken 18 wickets in seven games at 17.83.

Shami praised then Indian captain MS Dhoni for continuously motivating him amid the pain, especially before India's semifinal game against hosts Australia.

"Before the semi-final I had told my teammates that I couldn't take it any longer. On the day of the match, I had a lot of pain. I discussed it with the management but they said it will be alright.

"Mahi bhai, the team management gave me so much confidence. They said it's the semifinal we cannot go for a new bowler.

"I bowled the first 5 overs and gave away about 13 runs with a wicket. I beat Finch and Warner's bats but couldn't get the edge. So I went off after telling Mahi bhai.

"The condition was very bad even after I took an injection. I told Mahi bhai that I cannot bowl because I cannot run any longer. But he told me I trust you, any other part-timer will also go for runs.

"He just told me don't give away more than 60 runs. I haven't played in a worse condition than that. 4mm piece had chipped off the bone. Some said my career was over, some said I shouldn't have played. But touchwood I'm still here now in front of you all," Shami said.

India had lost in the semis at the Sydney Cricket Ground after Steve Smith's sensational 105 guided Australia to the final. They had eventually won the trophy, beating co-hosts New Zealand.

