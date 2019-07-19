Dhoni has no immediate plans to retire, says close friend and business partner Arun Pandey

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dhoni's longtime friend Arun Pandey spilt the beans on the wicketkeeper-batsman's future with the Indian cricket team.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s close friend and business partner Arun Pandey has revealed that the Indian former captain doesn't plan to retire now.

"He has no immediate plans to retire. The constant speculation over the future of a great player like him is unfortunate," Pandey said to PTI.

It has been reported in the past that MS Dhoni might hang his boots up after the World Cup, but there has been no official communication from the player. However, his childhood coach Keshav Banerjee did say that Dhoni’s parents want him to end his international career.

The selection committee will meet on Sunday to decide India’s squad for the tour to the West Indies, which may provide a fairer idea on MS Dhoni’s future in the Indian team.

Arun Pandey is associated with Dhoni for a long time, and currently handles his business interests.

The speculations over MS Dhoni’s future had picked up pace after India lost in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni’s slow pace of batting throughout the tournament received significant criticism from fans and experts alike.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman scored a fifty in the semifinal of the World Cup, but couldn’t steer the side through to the final. Earlier in the tournament, he was also criticized for his innings against England, where he scored at a relatively slower pace while chasing a 300+ score.

Dhoni has made 350 appearances for the Indian team in the ODIs so far, and led the side to victory in the World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. He also captained India to T20 World Cup victory in 2007.

(With PTI inputs)