Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner points out similarities between him and Virat Kohli

Australia opener David Warner has pointed out some similarities between himself and India skipper Virat Kohli. Warner claims that they both want to prove the people wrong when they go out in the middle.

Warner feels both he and Kohli are very passionate and always try to do better in the game.

"I can't speak for Virat, obviously, but it's almost like we got this thing in us when we go (out to the middle) we need to prove people wrong, prove someone wrong," Warner said while speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz in 'Conversation'.

"If you're in that contest, and if I'm going at him for example, you're thinking, 'Alright, I'm going to score more runs than him, I'm going to take a quick single on him'.

"You are trying to better that person in that game. That's where the passion comes from," he added.

Warner also opened up on the small battles form within the big war whenever India and Australia compete against each other.

"Obviously you want to win the game but you almost break it down to, If I can score more runs than Virat, or if Pujara scores more runs than Steve Smith, you have these little contests and that's how you try to narrow the game in the sense that if we do these little things, we can be ahead of the game or we can be behind the game," Warner said

"The passion is driven by...I know my sense - one, the will to win and two, wanting to do better than that person in the opposition."

Meanwhile, India's tour of Australia will begin with a T20 tri-series in October and is scheduled to end with a four-match Test series in December. The speculation on the tour is because of the travel restrictions currently in place and the uncertainty surrounding how long it would take to control the pandemic.

