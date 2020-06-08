WATCH: David Warner compiles his favourite TikTok videos in fun post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DAVID WARNER David Warner

David Warner has created a niche for himself on social media during the global lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A dashing opener, the Australian southpaw is known for his power pact knocks and is rated as one of the finest the game has seen in white-ball cricket. But the creative and funny side of Warner came to the fore during the lockdown when he joined popular social media platform TikTok and started sharing fun-filled videos almost everyday on Instagram.

On Monday, Warner made a compilation of some of his popular TikTok videos and captioned it with: "My TikTok story #thanks appreciate the help with the ideas everyone."

Warner said he made his TikTok debut on April 18 and since then has had a lot of fun with his kids and wife doing videos on the snazzy social media platform.

"Cricket is my passion," Warner said in one of the floating captions during his collage video.

In normal circumstances, Warner would have been currently leading his side Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to the pandemic the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

Warner has played 84 Tests for Australia, scoring 7,244 runs at an average of 48.94. Last year during a pink-ball Test at Adelaide against Pakistan, Warner smashed his highest score of 335 not out in a breathtaking display of aggressive batting.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage