Dale Steyn returns to South Africa squad for England T20Is

Veteran pacer Dale Steyn has been named in the South Africa squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against England. He returns to international cricket after nearly a year's absence having fully recovered from a recurring shoulder injury.

Steyn has had constant run-ins with injuries over the last few years, especially after a career-threatening shoulder injury during South Africa's tour of Australia in November 2016. Since then, he has featured in just eight Tests, nine ODIs and two T20Is. Steyn's last appearance for South Africa was in March 2019 against Sri Lanka in Centurion.

The 36-year-old has already expressed his desire to feature in this year's T20 World Cup, feeling his experience of 15 years in international cricket can come in handy to lead the Proteas quicks in Australia.

Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada continue to be rested and will no longer be a part of the remainder of England's tour.

The squad, to be led by Quinton de Kock, is capped off with the maiden call-ups of batsman Pite van Biljon and seamer Sisanda Magala. However, Magala's selection is conditional upon the passing of a fitness test that he will have to take ahead of the first match in East London next week.

"We are pleased with the group that we have selected for this upcoming T20 series against England. We have once again taken the opportunity to reward some of the hard workers of our domestic franchise system while some of our key senior players continue with their much-needed rest period and we have again, put our faith in Quinton (de Kock) to lead this group of exciting cricketers, picking up where he left off in India where he showed exemplary leadership," CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said.

"England have of course announced a competitive team and we are comfortable that we have the squad that can take them on and return positive results. With a T20 World Cup not too far away, we have begun the process of identifying several players whom we will be looking at over a period of time and hope that by the time September comes along, we will have the best possible squad of 15 representing South Africa."

The three T20Is will be played on February 12, 14 and 16.

Squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen