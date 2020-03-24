Coronavirus pandemic: Sourav Ganguly worried about uncle in London amid 21-day UK lockdown

Image Source : AP File image of Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday expressed that he is worried about his uncle in London, his second favourite city after Kolkata, following a 21-day lockdown period announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

In a public address to the nation last evening, Johnson said that no citizen will be allowed to leave home unless an emergency and could be fined £30 for meeting outside in groups of more than two people. All non-essentials shops will be closed.

"My uncle Animesh Mukherjee is 80 years old. I am worried about my uncle and aunty as they are aged people. But they are very careful and are home amid this 21-day lockdown. Also UK's health-care facilities are good," Ganguly told PTI.

Ganguly then talked about himself and said that he never found so much of free time for himself in the last two decades. "I don't know after how many years I am home on weekdays. Even during my busy schedule, I have had Sundays off but this is so different," he said.

Earlier in the day, Ganguly had writter a tweet on Kolkata saying that he never thought his city would wear such a deserted look one day.

"Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better ...love and affection to all .." Ganguly said in a tweet with few pictures of some of the city's iconic landmarks wearing an empty look.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended the entire lockdown period in the state till March 31 to contain the coronavirus outbreak. "After assessing the situation, it has been decided that the ongoing lockdown will be extended to the entire state from 5 pm today," Banerjee told a press conference.