Coronavirus: David Warner shaves head in support of medical staff, nominates Virat Kohli to do same

Australian opener David Warner decided to shave his head to show support for the medical staff who is on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus pandemic. The medical and security professionals around the globe have been risking lives to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak, which has claimed over 37,000 lives so far.

Taking to Instagram, Warner posted a time-lapse video of him shaving his head to show support to the medical professionals.

"Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??" wrote Warner.

On his Instagram story, he has also nominated Indian captain Virat Kohli, teammates Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, as well as journalist Piers Morgan to do the same.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVID WARNER Warner challenged Virat Kohli to do the same.

More than 4,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far in Australia. 19 people have died after contracting the disease in the country.

Sporting events across the globe have been affected due to the outbreak. While the Olympics are postponed to 2021, the Association Football in almost every European countries has been suspended.

In cricket, the IPL is suspended till April 15 and it is likely that the tournament would be cancelled.