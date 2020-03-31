Tuesday, March 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Coronavirus: David Warner shaves head in support of medical staff, nominates Virat Kohli to do same

Coronavirus: David Warner shaves head in support of medical staff, nominates Virat Kohli to do same

Australia opener David Warner decided to shave his head to show support for the medical staff, and also nominated Indian captain Virat Kohli to follow.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2020 13:40 IST
david warner, virat kohli, david warner virat kohli, coronavirus, covid-19, coronavirus pandemic, co
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/INSTAGRAM

Australia opener David Warner shove his head to show support for the medical staff, and also nominated Indian captain Virat Kohli to follow.

Australian opener David Warner decided to shave his head to show support for the medical staff who is on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus pandemic. The medical and security professionals around the globe have been risking lives to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak, which has claimed over 37,000 lives so far.

Taking to Instagram, Warner posted a time-lapse video of him shaving his head to show support to the medical professionals.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??" wrote Warner.

Watch:

On his Instagram story, he has also nominated Indian captain Virat Kohli, teammates Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, as well as journalist Piers Morgan to do the same.

India Tv - Warner challenged Virat Kohli to do the same.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVID WARNER

Warner challenged Virat Kohli to do the same.

More than 4,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far in Australia. 19 people have died after contracting the disease in the country.

Sporting events across the globe have been affected due to the outbreak. While the Olympics are postponed to 2021, the Association Football in almost every European countries has been suspended.

In cricket, the IPL is suspended till April 15 and it is likely that the tournament would be cancelled.

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X