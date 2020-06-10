Image Source : GETTY IMAGES So much more to your story: Chris Gayle backs Darren Sammy on his allegations of facing racist jibe in IPL

Chris Gayle showed his support to former teammate Darren Sammy after the former West Indies captain alleged racist jibes during Indian Premier League from his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates.

Gayle, who is very vocal about his views, said that it's never too late to fight for what is right. He also mentioned that racism exists in cricket.

Gayle took to Twitter and wrote: "It's never too late to fight for the right cause or what you've experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88. Like I said, it's in the game!!"

It’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what you’ve experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88. Like I said, it’s in the game!! ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/w7btmQ3cYf — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 9, 2020

Sammy also responded to Gayle's message and tweet: "You know how it is bro. Knowledge Is Power. We were not born to be silence."

You know how it is bro. Knowledge Is Power. We were not born to be silence https://t.co/jHZPfOFYyE — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 9, 2020

On Tuesday morning, Sammy posted the video where he talked in detail about being addressed by the term, saying that it was "degrading." He also said that he knows who addressed him with the slur and that he will text them, while adding that he deserves an apology.

He took to Instagram to post the video.

"Knowledge is power. So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word and when I was being called it, it was all in love," he captioned.

Hours after Sammy's video, a post from Ishant Sharma started to gain traction where the players of the 2014 side of SRH - Ishant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Darren Sammy and Dale Steyn could be seen posing for the camera.

Ishant posted this picture on May 14, 2014 with caption, "Me, Bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers."

The Indian bowler is since facing significant scrutiny from cricket fans for his potentially racist remark towards the former West Indies cricketer.

