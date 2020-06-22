Monday, June 22, 2020
     
'Chef duties at Pandya household': Hardik Pandya turns to cooking

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has turned to hone his cooking skills as cricket action remains at standstill.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2020 17:19 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIKPANDYA93

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has turned to honing his cooking skills as cricket action remains at standstill.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is utilizing the break from cricket to learn some cooking skills. He shared a post on his Instagram profile to reveal that he is now trying his hands at cooking.

"Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household. Swipe for the dish. PS dish is cheese butter masala," Hardik said in a post on Instagram.

Hardik posted two photos in the Instagram post.

Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household 👨‍🍳 Swipe for the dish 😋 PS dish is cheese butter masala

Earlier, the flamboyant Indian all-rounder announced that he and fiance Natasa Stankovic are expecting a child. Hardik posted a picture of him with Natasa, who could be seen flaunting her baby bump.

The duo got engaged on New Year's day in 2020, when Hardik proposed to Natasa in Dubai. 

The Indian cricketer has been away from international action since the home T20I series against South Africa last year due to injury. He made a comeback to the squad for the home ODI series against the same opponent but the series was called off due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Hardik made his return to cricket action with the DY Patil T20 Cup earlier this year and was in top form throughout the tournament.

The cricket action in India remains suspended at the moment but the international action will return on July 8 when England hosts West Indies for a three-match Test series. 

