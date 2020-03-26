CAB donates Rs 25 Lakh to state administration in fight against coronavirus

Image Source : TWITTER- @CABCRICKET The Cricket Association of Bengal has decided to donate Rs 25 lakh to the state administration in its fight against coronavirus.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the state administration in its fight against coronavirus. The CAB President, Avishek Dalmiya told ANI that it is their 'duty to come forward' and aid the administration in fighting against the deadly outbreak.

"As you are aware that coronavirus is a major issue and as a responsible institution it is our duty to come forward and support the administration in fighting this virus. Cricket stands for humanity and it also stands for unity so its important for all of us to get together and help the administration by whatever support we can," said Dalmiya.

Dalmiya also said that he will donate Rs 5 lakh in his personal capacity to the relief fund.

“We have initially given 25 Lakhs from CAB and Rs 5 lakh from my side also. This money will be utilised for various developments and providing medical support which would be required by the government and we are with the government,” he said.

“We have also made an appeal to those who are connected with us, those who follow Bengal cricket that they can also make their contributions directly. Amounts will be given today and it is already been communicated to the state government,” Dalmiya added.