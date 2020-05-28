Brian Lara 'admitted he had difficulty batting against me': Mohammad Hafeez

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that West Indies batting great Brian Lara had problems facing him during his career.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohamad Hafeez has said that West Indies' batting great Brian Lara had 'difficulty' while batting against him. Hafeez, who has picked 139 wickets in ODIs and 53 wickets in Tests, said that Lara 'admitted' that he struggled against the Pakistan all-rounder.

"Left-handers have always had difficulty facing me. However, I have bowled well to right-handers as well. If you look at my economy rate, it's the same against both. I dismissed one of my favourite batsmen, Brian Lara, as well," Hafeez told Geo News.

"He (Lara) also admitted that he had difficulty batting against me. He was a world-class batsman, and there are very few batsmen who played spinners as well as Lara," Hafeez added.

The likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne have admitted that Lara was among the toughest batsmen in the world to bowl to. Hafeez came to be known for his prowess for big hits in the latter stages of his career. However he said that his bowling has helped him a lot over the years.

"In my career, my bowling has supported me a lot. If I was not able to perform with the bat in some match, I used to make up for it with my bowling. I would like to continue my success against left-handers, which is a God-gifted talent, till I am playing cricket," the 39-year-old said. (ALSO READ: Dhoni has earned right to retire on his own terms: Kirsten)

Hafeez has already retired from Test cricket in December 2018, and said that he will hang his boots from international cricket after the T20 World Cup. While the global tournament was scheduled to be played this year, there have been reports that it could be shifted to next year, owing to coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to retire from international cricket after playing the next T20 World Cup. I hope I am able to end my career with grace and respect. I am keeping myself fit and my performances have been up to the mark in recent years.

"So If I am fulfilling all requirements of representing the national side, then I am available for selection, even if the event is shifted to next year," he said.

