Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia bring back golden helmets after 19 years for New Zealand series. See photos

Australia are bringing back the golden helmets for the three-match ODI series along with the retro kits that was unveiled earlier. The kit, along with the helmet is a starlight throwback to Australia's World Cup 1999 jersey.

The golden helmets are also making a return for the first time since the summer of 2000-01 and will be worn in the ODI series against New Zealand, starting Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia are coming back of a three-match series loss to South Africa, where their batsmen have struggled to score runs. Since the second ODI against India in January, never have two batsmen gone past the score of 50 in a same game and speaking ahead of the series, David Warner said that the top four batters need to put their hands up and score runs for the team.

"The only thing I can put it (Australia's losing streak) down to is the top four not scoring the bulk of the runs," Warner told reporters today in Sydney.

"You can't do it all the time but at least one of us (has to) go on and be there at the end.

"It is disappointing but at the end of the day we've got to keep trying to get better at that, try to find a balance with our batting through the middle as well."

However, the retro theme was not for Australia just. New Zealand also rolled back the years and brought back their teal and black jerseys of the past.

The Black Caps players posed with their retro kits on Tuesday ahead of the Trans-Tasman series on Friday.