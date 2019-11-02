AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam's Pakistan look to maintain top spot in ICC T20I rankings against red-hot Australia

Image Source : GETTY Captains Aaron Finch of Australia (L) and Babar Azam of Pakistan (R) pose during the Australia v Pakistan T20 series media opportunity at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 02, 2019 in Sydney

Sri Lanka were thrashed without any discomfort and now attention turns to Pakistan for the rampaging Australian side. Pakistan, who will be led by their new skipper Babar Azam, are still the No.1 ranked T20I side, but their recent slump in the format has put their No.1 ranking in the ICC T20I rankings vulnerable. And red-hot Australians stand a possible chance to oust the Asian side and conquer the top spot in the shortest format. The two side are slated to face each other in a three-match T20I series in Australia starting Sunday (November 3). \

Australia presently stand fourth in the ICC T20I rankings with 262 rating points, below top-ranked Pakistan (274), England (266), and South Africa (262). If Australia can whitewash Pakistan at home, they have an ability to finish the campaign as the top-ranked T20I side in the world with 269 points while Pakistan will drop to 268.

However, Australia's fate will also depend on the ongoing three-match series between England and New Zealand. If England clean sweep the Kiwis in their own backyard, it will be England who will end the series as the top-ranked T20I side given Pakistan is defeated by Australia. However, if New Zealand can snatch at least one win in the series, Australia can bag the top spot in ICC T20I rankings with a clean sweep against Pakistan.

"I had come here in 2012 as captain of the Under-19s, and now I am here as the captain of the T20I side. It's a matter of honour for me. That aside, we are the No. 1 team, and Australia are a very good side now, so you should see good competition. It should be a good challenge for us too," said newly-appointed Pakistan captain ahead of the series opener.

Overall, Australia have a 7-12 record against Pakistan in the 20 times they have faced each other in T20Is with the Aussies defeating the Asian side only in two series, both of which were one-off contests.