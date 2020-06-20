MS Dhoni will be in my team if I was national selector, but bigger question is ...: Ashish Nehra

Image Source : GETTY Ashish Nehra with MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra feels that ex-Indian captain MS Dhoni will be part of his team had he been the national selector. but the bigger question depends on whether the veteran cricketer wants to resume his international career.

Dhoni has been out of action for nearly a year. He last played for India in their World Cup 2019 semifinal loss against New Zealand in England. Even while India played several ODIs and T20Is at both at home and away since then with the management desperate in search for a final-15 for the World T20, Dhoni did not make himself available for any of the series.

Meanwhile, he returned to prepare for IPL 2020 and looked in sublime form during the practice sessions at Chepauk. IPL 2020 was to decide the fate of Dhoni's future in the team. But following the indefinite postponement of the tournament, speculations surrounding his retirement began once again.

BCCI is now looking to organise a six-week long national camp for its top cricketers sometime next month and the question is whether India will call upon Dhoni to be part of the camp.

"If I was a national selector, MS Dhoni will be in my team but the bigger question is that whether he wants to play or not.

It's what Dhoni wants at the end of the day," Nehra told PTI.

The former cricketer also opined that playing IPL would be good match practice if Dhoni opts to come back into the Indian team after that.

Meanwhile, former chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad opined that Dhoni should be part of the preparatory camp if it is for the T20 World Cup. However, if it is for bilateral series, Prasad feels the management might think differently.

"I don't know whether T20 World Cup is happening or not. If it is happening and you are just looking at the camp as a pre-cursor to the tournament, then MS should definitely be there. If it's a case of bilaterals, then you already have KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson," Prasad said.

