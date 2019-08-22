Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
  2nd Test: Sri Lanka post 85/2 against New Zealand on rain-hit Day 1

Only 36.3 overs were possible after early rain and a wet outfield caused a delayed start and bad light resulted in an early finish.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
Colombo Published on: August 22, 2019 18:16 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1

Dimuth Karunaratne was closing in on his half-century when Sri Lanka reached stumps at 85/2 on a rain-hit opening day of the second and final Test against New Zealand at P. Sara Oval on Thursday. (Match Scorecard)

Only 36.3 overs were possible after early rain and a wet outfield caused a delayed start and bad light resulted in an early finish.

After winning the toss, Karunaratne was unbeaten on 49 and in the middle with Angelo Mathews (0).

Kusal Mendis was out for 32 after Tea, caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling off the seam of all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.

Lahiru Thirimanne fell early in the innings when he was caught by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson off-spinner William Somerville for 2.

De Grandhomme had bowling figures of 1/14 off 8.3 overs, while Somerville had 1/20.

Sri Lanka won the first test by six wickets in Galle.

The Black Caps called up De Grandhomme and left out Mitchell Santner, one of the team's three spinners to play in Galle.

Sri Lanka replaced Akila Dananjaya, who has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action, with another spin bowler, Dilruwan Perera.

