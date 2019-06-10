Monday, June 10, 2019
     
2019 World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan 'very happy' with India's 36-run win against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan scored a century while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit fifties as India beat Australia by 36 runs.

London Published on: June 10, 2019 12:16 IST
Shikhar Dhawan very happy with India's 36-run win against Australia

Opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed India's performance in all three departments of the game after his stylish hundred set up the comprehensive 36-run win over defending champion Australia here.

"It's a great sign for our team and I'm happy with this man of the match award," said Dhawan, who hit a 109-ball 117-run innings here Sunday.

"Very happy with the performance overall. We are a great fielding side, we took great catches. We have a good bowling side, great spinners as well." 

While Dhawan scored his 17th ODI hundred, Rohit Sharma continued his good run with a 70-ball 57 and skipper Virat Kohli hit 82 off 77 balls as India posted a massive 352 for 5.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 316.

"We work really hard in the nets, our process is very strong that's why the results are going our way. We ticked all the boxes today," Dhawan said.

"We knew they are a great side and the match will go down to the wire. We need to continue ticking the boxes in upcoming matches."

India will next take on New Zealand at Nottingham on June 13. 

