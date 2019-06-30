2019 World Cup: Rishabh Pant makes World Cup debut against England, replaces Vijay Shankar

Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant has been included for the first time in India's playing XI since joining the side as replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan.

The wait is finally over for Rishabh Pant, who makes his World Cup debut for India in their group game against England. The young wicketkeeper-batsman has replaced Vijay Shankar, who has been omitted from the XI owing to a toe injury.

Pant was flown into England as cover for Shikhar Dhawan after the opening batsman faced a thumb injury against Australia, joining the squad in Manchester, ahead of the game against Pakistan. The flamboyant Indian batsman was finally confirmed as a member of the 15-member squad after Dhawan was ruled out.

"Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. He has a small boundary. Once he gets to 20, then he's unstoppable," Kohli said at the toss.

Vijay Shankar has since been the first choice for the number 4 spot in playing XI, but failed to make the most of his opportunities. He couldn't convert his starts against Afghanistan and West Indies, and wasn't utilised much as a bowling option.

Rishab Pant to play !!!!!!!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2019

So India confident enough to go with 5 bowlers and a bit of Jadhav and that means Vijay Shanker's utility is a bit reduced. Huge opportunity for Rishabh Pant. No 4 for your country is such a privilege. I hope he goes well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019

Rishabh Pant is an aggressive selection. He’s such a dangerous batsman in the middle overs & if this is a high-scoring match his addition will boost India. He might rob them of some stability but they have that in abundance. He is arguably the last piece of India’s jigsaw. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 30, 2019

India find themselves in a comfortable situation in the points table at the moment. The side is currently 2nd in the table with 11 points, and is the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far.

A win against England will secure a semifinal berth for India. Even if India concede a defeat, they have two games remaining against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and a win in any of the games will guarantee a spot in the final four of the World Cup.