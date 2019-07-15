Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 2019 World Cup: From Morgan's blitzkrieg to HIT-MAN's domination, blistering centuries which stood out

The 2019 World Cup has been a run-fest despite wickets falling like a pack of cards in most of the games, there have been batsmen who have stood out of the crowd, raising their helmet and bat on many occasions. Despite Rohit Sharma hogging all the limelight with a record five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup, there were batsmen that led their side when no one else could handle the pressure.

Surprisingly, the No.1 ODI and Test batsman Virat Kohli, did not score a century in this edition of the World Cup. He had a streak of five half-centuries in the tournament but failed to convert his innings into a three-digit number.

However, out of a total of 31 centuries being scored in this edition, we have picked out the top five centuries, which have stood out.

Rohit Sharma vs South Africa (132)

It didn't take long before India made a mark in their opening match of the World Cup and it was the HIT-MAN's century that was extremely vital for the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma went on to slam a record five centuries in the World Cup, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara's four. Well, Rohit smashed five tons- South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, but his knock against the Proteas was the one that stood out, given the conditions, the tricky wicket and the immense pressure the Men in Blue were under.

David Warner vs Bangladesh (166)

David Warner made a sensational return after serving a 12-month suspension for his involvement in the South Africa ball-tampering controversy. Warner scored a match-winning ton against Pakistan, but his second ton of the tournament was one which defined him as the explosive cricketer that he is known for. Walloping the Bangladesh bowlers, Warner's knock came off 147 balls with 14 hits to fence and five over the ropes.

Carlos Braithwaite vs New Zealand (101)

Carlos Braithwaite brought an onslaught in Manchester as he nearly took West Indies home with his valiant hundred, but the Windies lost by 5 runs. However, despite losing the match, Braithwaite's knock was highly commendable, going against all odds and hammering the experienced Kiwi bowlers with all might while surviving with the lower order. His knock consisted of nine fours and five centuries and a knock which stands out.

Eoin Morgan vs Afghanistan (148)

Well, this was a knock that was not expected from Eoin Morgan. The calm captain took Afghanistan to the cleaners with his bombardment with a barrage of maximums, leaving Afghanistan with no clue how to bowl to the England skipper. Morgan blasted 17 sixes in his knock, the most by a batsman, breaking Chris Gayle's record of 16. With his 148, England went on to post 397/6 on the board. Morgan's knock was a masterpiece.

Kane Williamson vs South Africa (106*)

Chasing 242, the match went right down to the wire and it was none other than Kane Williamson leading New Zealand forward from the front with his century which helped the Blackcaps win by 4-wickets. Williamson scored two centuries in the World Cup, but his innings against South Africa was the one that stood out, leading the Kiwis to victory with a calm and composed knock.