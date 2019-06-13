Image Source : CRICKETWORLDCUP VIDEOGRAB 2019 World Cup: Centurion David Warner gifts his Man of the Match award to young Australian fan

Australian opener David Warner made a blistering comeback in international cricket with an outstanding start to 2019 World Cup campaign. In the match against Pakistan on Wednesday, Warner played an intense knock of 107 runs off 111 balls. It was not a typical 'David Warner knock' but it was surely a key to Australia's 41-run victory over Pakistan.

Warner recently completed his one year ban from International cricket which was imposed due to his involvement in match-fixing last year against South Africa and he made a return to Australian side in the ongoing World Cup. Warner has changed a lot from that time and for his scintillating knock against Pakistan, the southpaw received the Man of the Match award.

The 32-year-old gifted his Man of the Match award to a young fan who was present in the crowd to support the Australian camp against Pakistan. Warner also signed the autograph for the young kid.

After receiving the special gift the fan said, " It feels really cool and awesome. We were just waving the flag and he came over and gave it to us."

David Warner made this young Australia fan's day by giving him his Player of the Match award after the game 🏆



Wonderful gesture 👏 #SpiritOfCricket#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/MlvDkuoW4i — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 12, 2019

For the amazing gesture, Warner received a lot of praises from fans on social media.

David Warner won Player of the Match award, gifted it to his little fan. Great gesture. Made his day. 👏🙏 #AUSvPAK #CWC19 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/ukS9i0sX1K — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 12, 2019

Tight slap to those who still whine about Warner and Smith making a comeback! — Barney (@SirBarneyTweets) June 12, 2019

Warner had stayed away from the spotlight during his time away but opened up after this triumphant performance while paying tribute to his wife Candice who was his "rock" in tough times.

"I was always coming back to international cricket if selected. The thing that kept me going was my wife and two young kids. I got great support at home from the family. My wife at home, she’s been my rock - she’s unbelievable, disciplined, selfless," Warner said in the post-match press conference.

"I hold a lot of credit to her, she’s a strong woman. She got me out of bed a lot in those first 12 weeks and got me back running and training as hard as I could. Just to maintain my level of fitness and hard work, she nailed that into me," said Warner.