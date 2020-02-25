Image Source : TIGERCRICKET.COM 1st Test: Mushfiqur, spinners star as Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs

Nayeem Hasan spun Bangladesh to a massive win by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at the Shere Bangla Stadium on Tuesday, after Mushfiqur Rahim became the leading run-scorer for the country in red-ball cricket. Hasan grabbed 5/82 in Zimbabwe's second innings to give him a match haul of 9/152.

The right-arm off-break bowler was well supported by Taijul Islam who returned figures of 4/78 as the visitors were all out for 189 in 57.3 overs in their second innings on Day 4 of the Test match.

This was Bangladesh's second innings victory in Tests, coming 450 days since their first against the West Indies in December 2018 -- a tie which was also their last win in the longest format.

Zimbabwe resumed the fourth day on 9/2, still trailing by 286 runs. The visitors saw skipper Craig Ervine top-scoring with 43 as the batting failed to show any kind of resistance in the face of spin.

Earlier, Rahim cracked his third Test double-century as Bangladesh bossed over Zimbabwe on the third day.

The hosts declared at 560/6, shortly after Rahim (203 off 318 balls) reached his double century. Rahim in the process became the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in Test cricket with 4,412 runs, seven more than Tamim Iqbal's tally of 4,405 runs. Zimbabwe had scored 265 in their first essay with Ervine scoring 107.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 265 & 189 Craig Ervine 43; Nayeem Hasan 5/82; Taijul Islam 4/78); Bangladesh 560/6d (Mushfiqur Rahim 203, Mominul Haque 132)