1st ODI in numbers: Shimron Hetmyer scores career-best 139, weaves record-breaking partnership with Shai Hope

Image Source : AP West Indies' and Shimron Hetmyer, right, and Shai Hope run between the wickets to score during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Chennai

He was smart, he was patient and most importantly, he was clever against the spin challenge all through his innings. And in the end, Shimron Hetmyer ended with a record-scripting 139 runs while being ably assisted by another centurion, Shai Hope as the pair stitched an impressive 200-plus partnership to guide West Indies to an eight-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai and subsequently take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. The pair's effort nullified the gritty century-plus stand between Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, whose valiant half-centuries had rescued India after a top-order failure.

Here are the key stats from the first ODI between India and West Indies in Chennai…

139 is the fifth-highest individual score by a Windies batsman in the rivalry contest.

5 Hetmyer's knock is the fifth-highest individual score in chases against India in India and second highest in a winning cause. Tillakaratne Dilshan's 160 in Rajkot in 2009 is still the highest across both the lists.

146.33 Hope now has the highest average among overseas players who have 500-plus runs in Asia. In 12 innings, Hope has amassed 878 runs in Asia with five centuries and two fifties.

38 Hetmyer is now the fastest West Indies batsman to amass five ODI tons having done it so in 38 innings. He surpassed the previous record of 46 innings held by Shai Hope.

85 balls were taken by Hetmyer to reach his fifth ODI ton. It is his slowest century in the format ever.

218 is the amount of runs Hetmyer and Hope added together in their four-wicket partnership. It is the second-highest for any wicket in the rivalry contest after 221-run stand between Greenridge and Viv Richards.

2 Following the 114-run stand between Pant and Iyer, India now have a hat-trick of century stands at No.4 (125 - Iyer and Kohli v WI, Port of Spain and 120 - Iyer and Kohli v WI, PoS), only the second time in cricket history. They had last achieved this unique feat in 2004.

2 Iyer took eight innings to score five fifty-plus knocks in ODIs which is the second-fastest by an Indian after Navjot Singh Sidhu (seven) and fourth overall.