Monday, December 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science News
  4. Watch NASA astronauts perform live repair spacewalk at the ISS

Watch NASA astronauts perform live repair spacewalk at the ISS

NASA astronauts on Monday performed spacewalk outside the International Space Station. This spacewalk was a third in the series of spacewalks aimed at repairing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a cosmic ray detector. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2019 17:38 IST
Watch NASA astronauts perform live repair spacewalk at the
Image Source : NASA

Watch NASA astronauts perform live repair spacewalk at the ISS

NASA astronauts on Monday performed spacewalk outside the International Space Station. This spacewalk was a third in the series of spacewalks aimed at repairing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a cosmic ray detector. 

Astronauts Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan are performing the repair spacewalk.

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir assisted the spacewalkers with their suits. Meir will operate the robotic arm transporting to the worksite. Jeremy Hansen of  will communicate from Mission Control.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News