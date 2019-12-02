Image Source : NASA Watch NASA astronauts perform live repair spacewalk at the ISS

NASA astronauts on Monday performed spacewalk outside the International Space Station. This spacewalk was a third in the series of spacewalks aimed at repairing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a cosmic ray detector.

LIVE SPACEWALK: @astro_luca and @AstroDrewMorgan prepare to venture outside @Space_Station for the 3rd in a series of repair spacewalks for the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a cosmic ray detector. Today they'll install a new cooling pump for the AMS. Watch: https://t.co/7DFc09ABok — NASA (@NASA) December 2, 2019

Astronauts Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan are performing the repair spacewalk.

An answer to the question: "How often does the @Space_Station's cosmic particle detector need to be repaired?" Send your ?s about today's spacewalk using #AskNASA. Watch: pic.twitter.com/uvYmdRaDwd — NASA (@NASA) December 2, 2019

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir assisted the spacewalkers with their suits. Meir will operate the robotic arm transporting to the worksite. Jeremy Hansen of will communicate from Mission Control.