SpaceX rocket explodes after landing in test flight

An unmanned SpaceX's Starship prototype on Wednesday exploded on the ground shortly after landing in a test flight, according to a SpaceX video online.

After the flight, flames were seen to come out from the bottom of the Starship rocket Serial Number 10, or SN10, and it exploded minutes after landing.

The cause of the explosion, or whether it was intentional, was not immediately clear.

SpaceX tested SN10 on a flight to about 10 km in altitude at its site in Cameron County, Texas. It was another high-altitude flight test of Starship, a huge next-generation launch vehicle developed by SpaceX, following the previous two test flights of Starship SN8 and SN9, both of which also exploded on impact as they attempted to land.



