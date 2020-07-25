Image Source : PIXABAY US UFO Task Force to release alarming findings involving vehicles made of material not from earth

US' top UFO task force that is based out of Pentagon, is likely to release findings soon, The New York Times reports. The top-secret task force called Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, was stated by Pentagon to have been disbanded. However, a US Senate committee report last month revealed that the spending program had been conducting classified briefings for over a decade.

US Senator Marco Rubio had requested a detailed analysis on the task force's finding late last month.

As per the report, the task force is all set to divulge 'new and alarming' findings that may involve 'vehicles made of materials not of this planet'.

Astrophysicist and former consultant for the UFO program since 2007, Eric W. Davis, told the Times that he gave a classified briefing to the Defense Department agency as early as March regarding “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”

In April, the Pentagon declassified videos from 2004 and 2015 that showed saucer-looking objects.

