Lunar Eclipse, Chandra Grahan in India tomorrow: All your questions answered

Lunar Eclipse, Chandra Grahan in India: All your questions answered

​If you missed the last solar eclipse of the previous decade, there is no need to be disappointed. You will be able to watch the first lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2020 on January 10. All your questions will be answered including time and duration of January 10 lunar eclipse, visibility of the lunar eclipse, where can you catch the sight of the lunar eclipse and more.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse, Chandra Grahan

A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon are imperfectly aligned. The Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from reaching the Moon's surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, which is known as the penumbra.

Lunar Eclipse, Chandra Grahan on January 10: When can I see the eclipse

The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin in India at 10.37 pm on January 10 and will end around 2.42 am on January 11. The greatest eclipse will be at 00.41 am when 90 percent of the moon will be covered by the partial shadow region of the Earth. The eclipse is expected to last for over four hours.

Lunar Eclipse, Chandra Grahan on January 10: Where can I watch the eclipse

Asia

Europe

Australia

Africa

Some north-eastern parts of North America

Some eastern parts of South America

Atlantic Ocean

Indian Ocean

Why is it called Wolf Moon

Since the January full moon is the first full moon of the whole year, it is named 'Wolf Moon' after howling wolves. Moon After Yule, Old Moon, Ice Moon, and Snow Moon are some other names of January Full moon.

Where to watch Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse Online:

When will next Lunar Eclipse/Chandra Grahan take place

The next penumbral lunar eclipses will take place on June 5, July 5 and November 30 in 2020.