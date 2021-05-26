Lunar Eclipse on May 26: When, where and how to watch online

Image Source : TWITTER/@NASASOLARSYSTEM Lunar Eclipse will be occurring on May 26

Lunar Eclipse Live Stream 2021: A total lunar eclipse is all set to occur on May 26. The eclipse will be visible for a short time from parts of northeastern India, West Bengal, coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This will be the first lunar eclipse of 2021 and will be an especially super lunar event, which will be a supermoon and a red blood moon all at once.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: When, where, and how to catch

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 3.15 pm and end at 6.23 pm, while the total phase will begin at 4.39 pm and end at 4.58 pm. The eclipse will also be visible from other parts of the world- Australia, Southeast Asia, western South America and parts of Western US.

Those who are interested to watch the lunar eclipse, can catch the event through live stream. The Griffith Observatory, US will start their lunar eclipse live stream at 2:15 pm IST. The webcast will be done through the youtube channel.

In India, the eclipse will be seen in Agartala, Aizawl, Kolkata, Cherrapunji, Cooch Behar, DiamondHarbour, Digha, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Lumding, Malda, North Lakhimpur, Paradee, Pashighat, Port Blair, Puri, Shillong, Sibsagar and Silchar.