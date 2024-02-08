Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
ISRO to launch meteorological satellite for better weather forecasts - Check details

India's GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission aims to deploy a meteorological satellite for enhanced weather monitoring and disaster management, using data collected for improved forecasts and rescue services.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2024 18:31 IST
Image Source : ISRO ISRO's GSLV-F14 mission to deploy weather satellite for improved forecasts.

ISRO's GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission is all set to launch on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 5:30 pm from Sriharikota. The GSLV aims to deploy the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), with subsequent manoeuvres positioning it into a Geo-stationary Orbit.

GSLV-F14 details

According to ISRO, The GSLV is a three-stage launch vehicle, standing 51.7 meters tall and weighing 420 tonnes at liftoff. It consists of solid and liquid propellant stages, with a cryogenic stage using liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen. Protected by an Ogive payload fairing during launch, the GSLV is versatile and can launch various spacecraft for communication, navigation, and earth resource surveys.

INSAT-3DS satellite

The INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission for meteorological observations from Geostationary Orbit. Fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), it's designed to enhance meteorological observations, monitor land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting, and aid disaster warning efforts. Indian industries have played a significant role in its development.

Objectives of the mission 

Multiple departments of the MoES, including the India Meteorology Department (IMD) and the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), will use INSAT-3DS data for improved weather forecasts and meteorological services.

The mission's primary objectives include monitoring Earth's surface and environment, providing atmospheric profile data, facilitating data collection and dissemination, and offering satellite-aided search and rescue services.

