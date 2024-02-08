Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
Live tv
YouTube testing colorful feeds to refresh user experience: Everything you need to know

YouTube is testing a new feature that adds colour-coded feeds to organise videos based on hues, potentially enhancing user experience.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2024 16:54 IST
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

YouTube is testing a new feature that adds colours to its video feeds, which could be exciting for users. The platform is experimenting with using Red Green Blue (RGB) colour codes in the feed to organise videos based on these colours. However, it's important to note that this feature is only being tested with a select group of users, so it's not certain if it will be rolled out to everyone.

Refreshing the feed

YouTube is looking to freshen up its feed, which can sometimes feel monotonous. The coloured feed is seen as a way for YouTube to customise content for users in a unique way.

How do colours play a role?

While it's unclear exactly how colours will influence content recommendations, it's believed that YouTube will use colours found in video thumbnails to categorise them. Users will see coloured tabs next to the existing tabs like Music and Recently Uploaded.

For many users, these colour codes may not have a significant impact. However, some users may appreciate the ability to have their videos colour-coded for easier browsing.

YouTube's new colour-coded feed is an interesting experiment that could potentially enhance the user experience. As the platform continues to evolve, users can expect more changes and features to be introduced in the coming months.

Future Changes

The Google-owned platform is also working on AI-focused features for its platform, hinting at more changes to come in the future. It remains to be seen if these features will be available to all users or limited to Premium subscribers.

