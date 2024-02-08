BHIM payments app offering users up to Rs 750 cashback - Know how to avail it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

BHIM App Cashback Offers: The BHIM payments app is currently offering cashback deals of up to Rs 750, giving users a chance to earn money back on their transactions. These offers are available for a limited time, so users should act fast to claim them.

Flat Rs 150 cashback offer

Users can get a flat cashback of Rs 150 by using the BHIM app for dining out or travelling. They will receive Rs 30 cashback on transactions over Rs 100 for food and travel expenses, including railway ticket bookings, cab rides, and restaurant bills paid via the merchant UPI QR code. With a maximum cashback limit of Rs 150, users need to avail of this offer at least five times to earn the full amount.

Additional Rs 600 cashback offer

Rupay credit cardholders can unlock an additional cashback reward of Rs 600 by linking their card to the BHIM app. This offer includes Rs 100 cashback on the first three transactions over Rs 100 each, followed by Rs 30 cashback on the next 10 transactions over Rs 200 each month. Users can earn a total of Rs 600 cashback by completing these transactions.

Urja 1 per cent cashback scheme

BHIM app users can also benefit from the Urja 1 per cent scheme, which offers a flat 1 per cent cashback on all fuel payments, including petrol, diesel, and CNG, as well as utility bill payments such as electricity, water, and gas bills. The cashback is credited directly to the user's primary bank account linked to the BHIM app.

These cashback offers are available until March 31, 2024, giving users over seven weeks to claim them. It is unclear whether the platform will extend these offers beyond this date, so users should take advantage of them while they can.

