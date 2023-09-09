ISRO shares new images from Chandrayaan-3 mission

Follow us on Image Source : @ISRO Image of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander taken by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday shared images of Chandrayaan-3's lander on the Moon taken by Chandrayaan-2's Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR).

DFSAR is a key scientific instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter. DFSAR transmits and receives microwave in L and S band frequencies, works without solar illumination and is capable of penetrating the lunar surface down to a few meters.

ISRO shared the images on social media platform X, formerly Twitter with the caption, "Here is an image of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander taken by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 6, 2023."

Meanwhile, the long radar wavelength enables DFSAR to explore lunar subsurface features down to a few metres. DFSAR has been beaming high-quality data by imaging the lunar surface, for the last 4 years, with a main focus on the lunar polar science.

Earlier, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday shared an anaglyph of the Vikram Lander on the Moon captured by the Navigation Camera at the top of the Pragyan rover. ISRO shared images on Twitter, captured from both both left and right directions of Vikram. When put together, these images are called NavCam Stereo images. ISRO created the anaglyph using such images.

Earlier, ISRO had infromed that Vikram lander has been put into sleep mode. Earlier on Saturday, the Pragyan rover was set on sleep mode. "Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST (8 am) today. Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP, and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth," ISRO said in an update on micro-blogging site X.

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-3: Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted, tweets ISRO

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander soft-landed on Moon again, exceeds mission objectives, says ISRO

Read More Science News