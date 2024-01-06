"Aditya-L1 in the precise Halo orbit, but..." ISRO Chief S Somanath offers Solar Mission insights

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ISRO Chief S Somanath responds after Solar Mission Aditya-L1 entered Halo Orbit.

ISRO Chief S Somanath on Aditya L1's Success: In a recent update on ISRO's Solar Mission, Aditya-L1, ISRO Chairman S Somanath provided insights into the spacecraft's successful entry into the precise Halo orbit. He mentioned that although there were some corrections needed during the move toward the high orbit, the current calculations suggest Aditya-L1 is in the right position.

"Today's event was only placing the Aditya-L1 in the precise Halo orbit. So it was moving towards a high orbit, but we had to do a little bit of corrections... So right now, in our calculation, it is at the right place. But we are going to monitor it for the next few hours to see whether it is at the right place. Then if it is slightly drifted, we may have to do a little bit of correction," ISRO Chairman S Somanath said in a statement.

He assured that ISRO is closely monitoring its location and, if any slight drift occurs, they are prepared to make necessary corrections. The chairman shared that images from the mission have already been released on the website, showcasing data from particle measurements capturing what comes from the Sun.

He highlighted the significance of X-ray measurements, covering both low and high energy ranges, and the role of the magnetometer in studying space magnetism fields resulting from solar ejections. These observations aim to understand solar wind, which involves particle emissions from the Sun, attracting keen interest from the scientific community.

"A lot of people are interested in understanding this effect. So we look forward to a lot of scientific outcomes in the coming days," He added in a statement.

Somanath expressed optimism about the scientific outcomes in the coming days, emphasising the satellite's guaranteed five-year lifespan with sufficient fuel.

ALSO READ | ISRO's Aditya L1 Success: India's first Sun Mission reaches final orbit | All details here

ALSO READ | Mumbai woman stops tricky UPI Scam – Sees warning signs | Read details