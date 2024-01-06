ISRO's Aditya L1 Success: India's first Sun Mission reaches final orbit | All details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission Successful: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully injected its first-ever Sun mission into its final orbit.

"India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity," Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in a post on X (Formerly Twitter)

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh also applauded ISRO for Aditya L1's success, stating "From Moon walk to Sun Dance! What a glorious turn of year for Bharat! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi, yet another success story scripted by Team #ISRO. #AdityaL1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of Sun-Earth connection."

