Aryabhata to Chandrayaan-3: List of India's landmark space missions

These are just a few of the many landmark missions that India has undertaken in recent years. The country is clearly a rising power in space exploration, and its future missions are sure to be even more ambitious. In addition to these missions, India is also developing a number of other space technologies, such as reusable launch vehicles and satellite navigation systems. The country is also working to collaborate with other spacefaring nations on joint missions.

India's space program is a major source of pride for the country, and it is seen as a symbol of its growing technological prowess. The program is also seen as a way to improve India's economy and to boost its scientific and technological development.

Here are some of India's landmark space missions:

Aryabhata

India's first satellite, launched in 1975. It was a 358 kg (787 lb) satellite that carried scientific instruments to study the Earth's atmosphere and radiation belts.

INSAT

A series of geostationary satellites launched by India since 1983. INSAT satellites are used for telecommunications, broadcasting, meteorology, and disaster management.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)

A launch vehicle developed by India in the 1990s. PSLV is capable of launching satellites into low Earth orbit, geosynchronous transfer orbit, and low Earth polar orbit.

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)

A launch vehicle developed by India in the 2000s. GSLV is capable of launching satellites into geosynchronous orbit.

Chandrayaan-1

India's first mission to the Moon, launched in 2008. Chandrayaan-1 orbited the Moon for 10 months and made significant discoveries about the lunar surface, including the presence of water ice.

Mangalyaan

India's first interplanetary mission, launched in 2013. Mangalyaan entered the Martian orbit in September 2014 and is still operational. It is the first and only spacecraft to orbit Mars in its very first attempt.

Chandrayaan-2

India's second mission to the Moon, launched in 2019. Chandrayaan-2 was supposed to land a rover on the Moon, but the lander Vikram lost contact with ground control during the final descent. The orbiter is still in operation and is providing valuable data about the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3

India's third lunar mission, launched in 2022. It consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover. The goal of Chandrayaan-3 is to soft-land the lander and rover on the Moon's south pole.

These are just a few of the many landmark space missions that India has undertaken. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a world leader in space technology and is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible. ISRO is expected to undertake many more ambitious missions in the coming years, including a manned mission to the Moon.

