Chandrayaan-3: Know about the companies behind India's historic Moon mission

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chandrayaan-3: Companies behind India's historic Moon mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, in an attempt to land a spacecraft on the Moon for the second time. If successful, India would become only the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China to achieve this feat. While ISRO is the lead organisation behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission, many other startups and companies have also contributed to its success.

These companies and startups have worked for many years to develop the technologies and systems that make Chandrayaan-3 possible. Their hard work and dedication are essential to the success of the mission.

In addition to these companies, ISRO has also collaborated with international partners, such as the European Space Agency, the Australian Space Agency, and NASA. This collaboration has been essential in providing ground support for the mission.

The following companies were involved in the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission:

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T supplied various components for the spacecraft, including the heat shield, the propulsion system, and the landing gear.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

HAL manufactured the Vikram lander, which is part of the spacecraft that will land on the moon.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

BHEL supplied the power system for the spacecraft.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Paras Defence supplied the navigation system for the spacecraft.

Godrej Aerospace

Godrej Aerospace is an Indian aerospace company. It has been involved in the development of several components for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, including the lander's heat shield and the rover's landing gear.

MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies is an Indian aerospace and defense company. It has manufactured several components for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, including the lander's propulsion system and the rover's navigation system.

Ananth Technologies

Ananth Technologies is an Indian space technology company. It has developed several sensors for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, including the lander's camera and the rover's proximity sensor.

Sri Venkateswara Aerospace

Sri Venkateswara Aerospace is an Indian aerospace company. It has manufactured several structural parts for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, including the lander's legs and the rover's chassis.

Midhani

Midhani is an Indian engineering company. It has supplied critical alloys for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, including the lander's heat shield and the rover's wheels.

Himson Industrial Ceramic

Himson Industrial Ceramic is an Indian ceramic company. It has supplied components to safeguard the equipment of the Chandrayaan-3 mission from extreme temperatures.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

ISRO is the Indian government agency responsible for space research and exploration. ISRO was responsible for the overall planning and execution of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Chandrayaan-3 launch

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 is a major milestone in India's space program. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the many people who have been involved in the project. The success of the mission would be a proud moment for India and would inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

In addition to these companies, there were many other organisations that contributed to the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. These include universities, research institutes, and government agencies from India and around the world.

Also read | Chandrayaan-3 to land on Moon on August 23: When and where to watch all live action?

Also read | 'All is well': Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule, ISRO posts new pics of Moon

Read More Science News