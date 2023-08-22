'All is well': Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule, ISRO posts new pics of Moon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), shared the latest update on the Moon Mission and said that it is on schedule. ISRO's ambitious lander is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, as India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

ISRO on Tuesday said, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!"

"The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23, 2023. Here are the images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023."

"LPDC images assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map."

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

