Tuesday, August 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science
  4. 'All is well': Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule, ISRO posts new pics of Moon

'All is well': Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule, ISRO posts new pics of Moon

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2023 13:00 IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission
Image Source : PTI Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), shared the latest update on the Moon Mission and said that it is on schedule. ISRO's ambitious lander is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, as India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

ISRO on Tuesday said, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!" 

"The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23, 2023. Here are the images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023."

"LPDC images assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map."

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Read More Science News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Top News

Related Chandrayaan News

Latest News