Agnikul Cosmo's fourth attempt at launching rocket called off at last moment: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : AGNIKUL COSMOS Agnikul Cosmos

In a surprising turn of events, the Indian private space startup Agnikul Cosmos encountered yet another hurdle today. The countdown to the test launch of their Agnibaan SOrTeD rocket was abruptly halted mere moments before the scheduled liftoff. This incident marks the fourth postponement of the maiden voyage of the AgniKul rocket, which has been consistently hampered by technical difficulties.

Despite the series of delays, the young engineers, many of whom are in their twenties, continue to showcase their resilience and dedication to the mission at hand. Their advanced rocket engine, which is still being perfected by the seasoned experts at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), stands as a testament to their ambition and technical prowess.

Comparable delays have been experienced by seasoned teams, such as those behind Boeing’s Starliner, which was set to carry astronaut Sunita Williams.

Agnikul has taken a cautious route with its launch attempts. The initial launch, slated for March 22, was aborted during the countdown, and the most recent effort on April 7 was called off with less than sixty seconds on the clock.

Agnikul Cosmos history

Originating from the incubator at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras), Agnikul Cosmos was founded in 2017 by two aerospace engineers.

The Agnibaan SOrTeD rocket, a 575 kg and 6.2-meter-long marvel, was intended to ascend from Sriharikota and make its descent into the Bay of Bengal. It is propelled by a semi-cryogenic engine, a pioneering feat for an Indian private firm, utilizing aviation turbine fuel and medical-grade liquid oxygen.

While ISRO has yet to deploy a semi-cryogenic engine in flight, their recent successful ignition trial of a 2000 kN thrust semi-cryogenic engine on May 2 highlights the groundbreaking nature of Agnikul’s accomplishment within India’s burgeoning private space sector.

ALSO READ: Chennai doctors successfully performed world-1st keyhole surgery for an insular brain tumour via eyebrow