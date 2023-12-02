Aditya-L1 Mission: ISRO activates second instrument on solar spacecraft, ASPEX begins its measurements

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Aditya-L1 Mission

Aditya-L1 Mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said that the Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload onboard India's Aditya-L1 satellite has commenced its operations and is performing normally.

IRSO shared the histogram illustrating the energy variations in proton and alpha particle counts captured by SWIS over two-days.

According to ISRO, ASPEX comprises two cutting-edge instruments – the Solar wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS) and STEPS (SupraThermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer). The STEPS instrument was operational on September 10, 2023. The SWIS instrument was activated on November 2, 2023, and has exhibited optimal performance.

Aditya-L1 Mission

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) had on September 2 successfully launched Aditya-L1 from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory that will study the Sun from a halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from the Earth.

According to ISRO, the spacecraft placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth, has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation or eclipses.

The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, and propagation of particles and fields.

