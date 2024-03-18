Monday, March 18, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan: Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra Express derail in Ajmer, railways issues helpline number

Rajasthan: Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra Express derail in Ajmer, railways issues helpline number

According to the information, the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed at around 1 am. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Ajmer Updated on: March 18, 2024 8:47 IST
Rajasthan: Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra Express derail in Ajmer
Image Source : INDIA TV Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed in Ajmer.

At least four coaches of a superfast train derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan's Ajmer on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. According to the information, the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed at around 1 am at midnight. 

Later, the affected coaches were removed and the train left for Agra at around 3:16 am. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 

No casualties reported

During the incident, several passengers were aboard the train, fortunately, there were no reported casualties. In response, the railway authorities have set up a support desk at Ajmer station and provided a helpline number, 0145-2429642, for assistance. 

Track restoration work underway

Meanwhile, North West Region's CPRO Captain Shashi Kiran gave details about the incident and said that track restoration work is being done and the down track has been fitted. "Today at around 01: 04 am, train number 12548, Sabarmati-Agra Cantt derailed near Ajmer. The engine and four general coaches derailed. No casualties or injuries were reported. Taking immediate action the Railway officers and employees started the track of restoration work. Track restoration work is being done and the down track has been fitted. Six train services were also affected...We are making an action plan so that incidents like these are not reported again..." he added. 

(Input by Rajkumar Verma) 

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Two dead after train accident in Jamtara, railways to start helpline numbers

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement