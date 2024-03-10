Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
  Rajasthan Police constable stabbed in neck during clash between two groups at Shivratri fair, dies

Rajasthan Police constable stabbed in neck during clash between two groups at Shivratri fair, dies

The incident took place during a Shivratri fair when two groups clashed with each other. The constable intervened and was stabbed to death by someone.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Jaipur Published on: March 10, 2024 6:52 IST
Rajasthan, rajasthan police, Police stabbed to death
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A Rajasthan Police constable was stabbed to death as a scuffle broke out between two groups at a Shivratri fair in the Sirohi district, the police said on Saturday (March 9). The personnel was identified as Niranjan Singh who was posted at Swarupganj Police Station. He was on duty on Friday night when the incident took place at the fair organised at Lautana village. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and his government announced a financial assistance package besides a government job to a dependent in the family of the police personnel.

A total of Rs 1.35 crore along with other departmental benefits will be extended to the family of the deceased constable, according to a press release.

What happened at the fair?

During the fair, a scuffle broke out between two groups when Singh intervened in the matter. He was stabbed in his neck by someone, the police said.

“The assailants fled after the incident and are being searched for,” the police said.

Eight people were detained in connection with the incident.

The main accused was identified as Praveen Garasia and the police are making efforts to nab him, SP Sirohi Anil Kumar said.

Ashok Gehlot reacts

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident while also demanding the arrest of the accused.

"Tribute to constable Niranjan Singh who laid down his life in Swarupganj of Sirohi while performing duty. Our sympathies are with his family in this hour of grief. The state government should arrest the murderers and ensure strictest action," he posted on X.

His body was placed in the mortuary of the district hospital for post mortem.

(With PTI inputs)

