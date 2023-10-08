Rajasthan: Two minor girls die by suicide after being harassed, police forms SIT

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Two minor girls die by suicide in Rajasthan

A special investigation team has been set up to probe the deaths of two minor girls who allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison on Saturday. According to the police, the girls were being harassed by three youths who have been detained.

The Police further said that in a complaint filed by the girl's father, two minor girls were studying and staying in Peepal Khoont in a hostel and alleged that they were harassed by three boys, including a minor.

S Parimala, IG Police, Banswara told ANI "We received info in Ghantali police station that two minor girls have consumed poison. The girls who consumed poison were referred to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Their relatives reported that these two minor girls were studying in Peepal Khoont and alleged that they were harassed by a minor boy, and two of his friends, who have been detained.

Rajasthan Police forms SIT to investigate matter

A special investigation team has been constituted to probe the incident. "BJP's Rajasthan chief and leader of opposition in the state, Rajendra Rathore targeted CM Gehlot's government on the incident and said that the incident is also a question mark on the poor law and order system of the state.

"Atrocities against women and daughters are at their peak under the jungle raj of Congress. The incident of suicide by two schoolgirls troubled by teasing in Pipalkhunt of Pratapgarh district is shameful to humanity. This incident is also a question mark on the poor law and order system of the state. This is not the first case under the rule of @ashokgehlot51 ji who has failed as the head of the Home Department," Rajendra Rathore said on X.

(With inputs from ANI)

