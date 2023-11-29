Rajasthan man kills 32-year-old married daughter by slitting throat, setting her ablaze

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Pali: A tragic incident occurred in the Pali district of Rajasthan on Tuesday afternoon, where a man allegedly killed his 32-year-old married daughter by slitting her throat and later setting her on fire, said police. The police said that efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused.

During the initial investigation, it was found that the accused, Shivlal Meghwal, had been residing separately from his family in Pali for the past 12 years. His wife and children were living in Gujarat, according to the police.

Here's why father killed his daughter

Meghwal, according to the deceased's relatives, believed that his elder daughter, Nirma (32), who was married, was the cause of conflicts within the family, as reported to the police.

On Monday, Nirma came to Isali village in Pali to attend a wedding ceremony. During her visit, she met her father. He then requested both the victim and her younger sister to accompany him to a specific location, according to the complaint. He asked his younger daughter to wait while he took Nirma to an isolated location. There, he allegedly slit her throat and set her body on fire after pouring petrol, as mentioned in the complaint.

Upon Meghwal's return, when his other daughter noticed blood on his hands, she raised an alarm and called the villagers were who then alerted the police upon discovering Nirma's half-burnt body, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are on to nab him, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Rajasthan: NEET aspirant from Bengal dies by suicide in Kota, 25th such case this year

Also Read: Rajasthan: 33 injured as bus overturns in Pratapgarh, tyre burst likely reason of mishap