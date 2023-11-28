Rajasthan: 33 injured as bus overturns in Pratapgarh, tyre burst likely reason of mishap

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A passenger bus overturned in Rajasthan

Rajasthan bus accident: In a tragic incident, as many as 33 passengers sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in overturned late on Monday night. According to the police, the incident occurred when the bus bus going from Madhya Pradesh's Mansaur to Rajasthan's Paratapgarh.

Following the incident, all injured were rushed to the district hospital where three passengers were said to be critical. The overspeeding bus, which belonged to Jakhar, went out of control and overturned near Hathuniya village, police said. There was a commotion inside the bus after the accident, prompting locals to rush to the spot and rescue trapped passengers by breaking the glass windows of the bus.

Injured taken to hospital

On receiving information, a police team from Hathunia police station reached the spot and rushed passengers to the district hospital. Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh Meena, and administrative officers also reached the district hospital and took stock of the situation.

At present, the treatment of the injured is going on in the district hospital, ASP Meena said. Although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, primarily because of a tyre burst, he added.

Similar incident in Dausa

In a similar incident earlier this month, four people were killed and at least 34 others sustained injuries after a bus carrying over 70 passengers lost control and fell on a railway track near Dausa Collectorate Circle. According to the police, the bus was going from Haridwar to Jaipur and overturned 30 feet below the culvert near the collectorate intersection Dausa.

